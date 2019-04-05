Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police earlier asked for the public's help in tracing James Dempsey

A missing five-month-old has been found safe and well, police have said.

The boy was reported missing from Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, on Thursday, as officers launched a manhunt for a man called James Dempsey.

West Midlands Police later announced the child had been found and thanked the public for its help in the search.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction and remains in custody, the force said.

Officers previously said the child's family was "anxious and worried about the baby boy and just want him home".

Detectives had appealed for sightings of a silver Vauxhall Astra seen heading towards Coventry early on Thursday morning.

Following the arrest, the force thanked members of the public who reported the car including a man who saw the Astra parked by garages in the Olton area.

The unnamed man tried blocking the road with his car and wheelie bins in a bid to contain the vehicle, police said.

It was later brought to a stop by officers on a roundabout near Bickenhill Lane at Birmingham Airport.

