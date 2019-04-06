Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption James Dempsey is to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court

A man has been charged with stealing a car with a baby inside and driving it dangerously during a police pursuit.

James Dempsey, 35, from Solihull, is accused of taking the five-month old from outside his home in Sutton Coldfield on Wednesday.

The boy was later found unharmed in a car next to Birmingham Airport on Thursday evening.

Mr Dempsey is due before Birmingham Magistrates' Court later, accused of child abduction and motoring offences.

The 35-year-old is also charged with failing to stop, dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and theft.

