Image copyright Force Response Image caption The note was left on a marked Vauxhall Insignia while officers were dealing with a distraction burglary

Police officers investigating a burglary returned to their car to find a warning note threatening to clamp it for using a residents' parking spot.

The handwritten message was discovered after police made an arrest for a suspected distraction burglary a house in Shirley, Solihull, on Sunday.

It said the space used was for "residents only" and warned a repeat would see the vehicle clamped.

Officers said: "Wherever we are, we are always there for a reason."

West Midlands Police said the note was found on the marked Vauxhall Insignia after officers completed investigations into the burglary and had reassured the 94-year-old victim.

Sharing a photo of the note on Twitter, the force said the car had parked "professionally and considerately" in the residents space.

"When at incidents we do have to park our car," it added.

