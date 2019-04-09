Image caption Dr Jui Pandit said the cuts will bring the viability of Highgate Medical Centre into question

Tens of thousands of patients could lose access to specialist GP services when funding is cut, it is understood.

Some practices in Birmingham receive money through personal medical services (PMS) contracts to provide extra care to patients.

But Birmingham and Solihull Clinical Commissioning Group said it will cut the contracts from April 2020, in line with NHS guidance.

Doctors said the cuts will mean patient care suffers.

The BBC understands it will affect about 20,000 to 30,000 patients across more than 15 practices.

The funding is for add-on or enhanced services and can include asthma care, preventative medicine, home visits and hepatitis checks for homeless patients.

Depending on how many patients the surgery has, it can range from 20% to 30% of a practice's funding.

Image caption The funding pays for a specialist diabetic service and extended opening hours at the centre in Highgate

Highgate Medical Centre has a contract which allows it to increase opening hours and run a specialist diabetes service.

Dr Jui Pandit, a partner at the centre, said: "We will seriously have to consider whether this practice is viable.

"How can an inner city practice offer the same level of care on the same funding as, say, a practice in an affluent area where your patients are quite fit and healthy and don't use the GP as often?"

Dr Robert Morley, of the Birmingham Local Medical Committee, said: "It is going to be impossible for these practices to absorb, inevitably patient care is going to suffer.

"I imagine that some of these practices are going to be losing GPs and losing nurses because of these funding cuts."

Image caption Dr Robert Morley said patient care will suffer if the funding is cut

Karen Helliwell from the CCG said the contracts are only run by a few of its practices and it is looking at other ways to provide the services.

She added: "Where a practice considers that their enhanced PMS services are needed to meet exceptional patient population need, or for addressing specific inequalities, these will be considered through a business case."

What are personal medical services (PMS) contracts?

Personal medical services (PMS) contracts are locally-agreed contracts between NHS England and a GP practice.

The NHS says they offer more variation in the range of services which may be provided by a practice and the financial arrangements for those services, compared to the nationally negotiated general medical services (GMS).

The Birmingham and Solihull CCG said the decision to serve notice on any enhanced funding of services as part of a PMS contract is in line with NHS England guidance.

