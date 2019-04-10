Image copyright Highways England Image caption The crash in the early hours involved two lorries, one of them carrying fertilizer

The M6 was shut for several hours after a tanker crash left "hazardous" fertilizer spread across the carriageway.

It happened on the southbound carriageway at junction 10, Walsall, at about 05:30 BST and involved a second lorry.

Traffic was delayed by up to two hours at rush hour, while Highways England staff worked to clean the carriageway.

One lane of four reopened before 08:30, but tailbacks continue.