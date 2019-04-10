Birmingham & Black Country

M6 crash: Fertilizer spread on motorway in tanker smash

  • 10 April 2019
Tanker Image copyright Highways England
Image caption The crash in the early hours involved two lorries, one of them carrying fertilizer

The M6 was shut for several hours after a tanker crash left "hazardous" fertilizer spread across the carriageway.

It happened on the southbound carriageway at junction 10, Walsall, at about 05:30 BST and involved a second lorry.

Traffic was delayed by up to two hours at rush hour, while Highways England staff worked to clean the carriageway.

One lane of four reopened before 08:30, but tailbacks continue.

Image copyright CMPG
Image caption The clean-up took several hours

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites