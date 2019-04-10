M6 crash: Fertilizer spread on motorway in tanker smash
- 10 April 2019
The M6 was shut for several hours after a tanker crash left "hazardous" fertilizer spread across the carriageway.
It happened on the southbound carriageway at junction 10, Walsall, at about 05:30 BST and involved a second lorry.
Traffic was delayed by up to two hours at rush hour, while Highways England staff worked to clean the carriageway.
One lane of four reopened before 08:30, but tailbacks continue.