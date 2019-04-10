Image copyright Google Image caption British Transport Police sent officers to the scene

An unexploded wartime bomb has been detonated and removed by bomb disposal experts.

The device was discovered near the line between Tyseley, Birmingham, and Whitlocks End, Network Rail said.

Rail services between Stourbridge and Whitlocks End were hit, with passengers experiencing delays.

Solihull Police said that the device was located in Streetsbrook Road, Shirley. Train operators apologised for service alterations and cancellations.

Some residents were advised to leave their homes while the device was detonated and removed.

Operator West Midlands Railway apologised to passengers for the delay and alteration of services between the two stations while the device was dealt with:

Services have since resumed and are "recovering".

