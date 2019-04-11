Image copyright @SnapperSK Image caption The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries in the crash but did not go to hospital

A woman has died after being hit by a motorbike.

Emergency services were called to Wolverhampton Road in Oldbury, West Midlands, at about 20:30 BST on Wednesday.

The pedestrian, who was found in an underpass on the main road near Birchley Island between Asda and Aldi, was in a critical condition when paramedics arrived but died at the scene.

The motorcyclist had minor injuries.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the pedestrian was given advanced life support but "nothing could be done to save" her.

