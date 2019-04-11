Image copyright Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council Image caption Bob Sleigh was first elected to Solihull Council 20 years ago

The leader of Solihull Council has announced he is standing down after five years in the role.

Councillor Bob Sleigh said his decision was "purely a personal one" but "the time was right to hand over the baton".

The Conservative councillor for Bickenhill ward had previously served as the council's deputy leader for eight years.

The new Conservative group leader will be chosen after next month's local election.

Mr Sleigh told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) he did not have any "policy regrets" but there were still "jobs to be done" in the borough.

Opposition councillors have criticised Mr Sleigh's administration for not doing more for the environment and a lack of action to tackle inequality in the borough.

"I just feel it's the right time for me," said Mr Sleigh, who was first elected to the borough council 20 years ago after beginning his political career chairing Bickenhill Parish Council.

"It's a 24/7 role and it's very time consuming. I feel you can only give this role so much."

The former businessman will also stand down as deputy mayor of the West Midlands Combined Authority.

He will stand for re-election to represent Bickenhill ward next month.

The other candidates standing in the Bickenhill ward are Trevor Barker for the Green Party, Reece Colley for the Liberal Democrats and Nick Stephens for the Labour and Cooperative Party.

