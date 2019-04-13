Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager was stabbed on Lambourn Road

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed in the stomach by an "offender on a bike," police said.

The teenager was attacked on Lambourn Road, off Marsh Lane, in Erdington, at 16:15 BST, on Friday.

West Midlands Police said he suffered stab wounds, which are not thought to be life-threatening. He is now recovering in hospital.

No arrests have been made and officers said inquiries were continuing.

"A 17-year-old boy was walking down the road when he was approached by an offender on a bike," a force spokesman said.

"He was stabbed in the stomach, which is not believed to be serious."

