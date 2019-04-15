Birmingham & Black Country

Fire at former North Worcestershire Golf Club in Northfield

  • 15 April 2019
Fire at club house Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service
Image caption Fire ripped through the building's roof

A golf course's derelict clubhouse has been severely damaged in a fire overnight.

About 40 firefighters tackled the blaze after the 20:41 BST callout to the former North Worcestershire Golf Club in Birmingham.

Crews worked on different sections of the building to tackle severe flames, West Midlands Fire Service said.

Fifteen firefighters remained at the site on Hanging Lane, Northfield, on Monday to check for hotspots.

The cause of the fire is set to be investigated.

Image copyright West Midlands Fire
Image caption Six crews from across Birmingham were sent to the blaze which lit up the night skies
Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service
Image caption A hydraulic platform was used to tackle the fire from above

