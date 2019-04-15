Image caption The boy was attacked outside the Wulfrun Shopping Centre in Wolverhampton

A 16-year-old boy has suffered "life-threatening injuries" following a reported city centre hammer attack.

Police received reports of a teen being hit with a hammer at Wulfrun Square in Wolverhampton at about 16:30 BST.

The boy has been hospitalised and his injuries are believed to be life threatening, West Midlands Police said.

A spokesperson said investigations are ongoing and CCTV footage is being reviewed. Detectives are appealing for information.

Image caption The area is cordoned off while investigations are carried out

