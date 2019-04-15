Image copyright CRAIG HOLMES Image caption Birmingham will host the 2022 Games but London is set to provide a venue

A petition signed by more than 6,000 people has been handed to Birmingham City Council, urging it to build a West Midlands velodrome for the Commonwealth Games.

Birmingham hosts the Games in 2022, but track cycling events are set to be held 130 miles away at Lea Valley Velodrome in London.

Neither Birmingham nor the wider region has a velodrome venue.

Council leader Ian Ward says he will meet British Cycling over the issue.

Hugh Porter, a Commonwealth Games cycling gold medal winner, was among the campaigners at Birmingham Town Hall earlier to hand in the petition.

He said: "Birmingham is the second city and find it a travesty that it doesn't have its own velodrome."

David Viner, trustee of Halesowen Cycling Club, who is behind the petition, said: "We are campaigning for a multi-sports, 1,000-seater velodrome that could be used by everyone in the region and would only cost around £20m.

"If we are serious about getting people fit and active in the region, this would be a great step forward, not only for the Games but for everyone."

It is 12 months to the day since a handover ceremony saw Birmingham pick up duties from 2018 host, Australia's Gold Coast.