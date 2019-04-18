Image copyright Express & Star Image caption Emergency services were called to the collision on Bradley Lane in Bilston, Wolverhampton

A pillion passenger has died in a crash involving a motorbike and a car.

Emergency services were called to the collision on Bradley Lane in Bilston, Wolverhampton, at about 21:04 BST on Wednesday.

The man, aged 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

West Midlands Police said investigations are under way to locate the rider of the bike who left the scene of the crash.

PC Chris Ridge, from the force's serious collision investigation unit, said: "We have spoken with the driver of the car who is helping us with our inquiries.

"However, the bike rider ran off and I would urge him to make contact so we can understand what happened and hear his side of the story."

Officers have also appealed for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

