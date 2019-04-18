Image copyright @AlexHaines Image caption The ambulance service said it was called by a member of the public to Church Road

A man has been shot dead in a residential street.

The 28-year-old man, who has not yet been named, was killed at about 12:00 BST on Church Road in Erdington, Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said the man's family had been informed and a murder investigation was under way.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent an air ambulance and critical care car to the scene after being alerted by a member of the public, a spokesman said.

"On arrival, crews discovered one patient, a man, who was in cardiac arrest," the spokesman added.

"Ambulance staff performed CPR and administered advanced life support on the man.

"However, sadly it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene."

Image caption Ambulance crews found one patient in cardiac arrest, a spokesman said

