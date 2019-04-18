Chinese journalist Kong Linlin faces arrest over 'Tory slap' claim
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chinese journalist who failed to appear before magistrates.
Kong Linlin, 49, was charged with common assault after an incident at the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham on 30 September 2018.
A summons was posted to her address in King's Cross, London, for a hearing at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.
She is alleged to have assaulted a delegate during a discussion about political freedoms in Hong Kong.
The case against Ms Kong, a London-based correspondent for China's official state broadcaster CCTV, was dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service in November but was later reinstated.
After she failed to attend the hearing, a warrant for her arrest was issued by a deputy district judge.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.