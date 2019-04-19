Image copyright Google Image caption A group of men opened fire on a house in Ashbourne Road in a "hugely reckless act", police said

A six-year-old boy was injured when a group of men opened fire on a house with a shotgun, police said.

The boy is thought to have been inside the house when the shots were fired at the property in Wolverhampton shortly before 16:00 BST.

He sustained non life-threatening injuries to his back and hand in the shooting on Ashbourne Road in the Eastfield area of the city.

West Midlands Police described it as a "hugely reckless act".

Det Insp Rod Rose said: "This was a shocking incident where someone has opened fire with a shotgun in the middle of the day.

"A child has been injured and we need to establish exactly what has happened.

"The motive of this attack is not clear at this stage, but it's clearly a hugely reckless act and we need to identify those responsible as soon as possible."

He added the force had increased patrols in the area following the shooting and CCTV was being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact West Midlands Police.

