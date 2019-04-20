Image copyright Family handout Image caption Leneto Kellengbeck died of multiple stab wounds

A man has been charged over the murder of a father-of-one who was stabbed to death.

Leneto "Lenny" Kellengbeck, 24, was killed in Arran Way, in the Smith's Wood area of Solihull, on 29 March.

Demus Marcus, 24, of no fixed address, was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon on Friday.

He is due to appear before Birmingham magistrates later, West Midlands Police said.

Post-mortem tests revealed Mr Kellengbeck, who has a two-year-old daughter, died of "multiple stab wounds".

