Mr Hunt was a father, brother and son

Tributes have been paid to a "kind-hearted" father who was shot dead in a street.

Remal Hunt, 28, was killed in Church Road, Erdington, Birmingham, at about 12:00 BST on Thursday.

Mr Hunt's family said they were "distraught" and that Mr Hunt would be "sadly missed".

West Midlands Police said officers believe Mr Hunt was directly targeted, and urged anyone with information to come forward.

A post-mortem examination found that Mr Hunt died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield, from the force's homicide team, said: "There will be many people who know what happened and where those responsible are now.

"Remal's family are distraught at his loss and we are determined to seek justice for them."

Officers are looking for CCTV footage in the area and speaking to witnesses.

