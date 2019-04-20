Image caption The boy was attacked outside the Wulfrun shopping centre in Wolverhampton

An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a 16-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a hammer attack.

Police were called to Wulfrun Square, Wolverhampton, just after 16:30 BST on Tuesday.

Daniel Iftikhar, of Tipton, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and two counts of possession of offensive weapons.

He is due to appear at Walsall Magistrates' Court later.

The victim remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

A 37-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder, has been released pending further investigation.

Det Insp Jacqueline Nicholson from West Midlands Police said: "This is a shocking incident where the victim has sustained serious injuries.

"We're still keen to speak to any witnesses who may not have already come forward and spoken to us."

