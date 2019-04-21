Image copyright Google Image caption Shots were fired in Ashbourne Road, Wolverhampton

Two people arrested after a six-year-old boy was hurt when shots were fired at a house have been released on bail.

Police believe a group of people was behind the attack in Ashbourne Road in the Eastfield area of Wolverhampton.

The child was in a stable condition in hospital after apparently being shot in his back and hand just before 16:00 BST on Friday.

A 17-year-old boy and a 24-year-old held on suspicion of wounding have been released on police bail.

They were released on Saturday evening pending further enquiries.

Police have said the motive was "unclear".

On Saturday Supt Tom Chisholm, from Wolverhampton police, said: "Incidents like this are shocking and will not be tolerated in our city.

"We have extra officers in the area as we've increased patrols to support and reassure the community during this concerning time."

