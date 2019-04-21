Image copyright Google Image caption Firefighters were called to the blaze on Deans Road in Wolverhampton

A man and a woman have died in a house fire.

Firefighters were called to the "severe" first-floor blaze on Deans Road in Wolverhampton at about 03:00 BST.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene and a second man who was rescued from the house received treatment for smoke inhalation.

West Midlands Fire Service said it was working with police to understand "the circumstances of the incident".

It said it was "too early" to determine the cause.

The fire service added: "Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the deceased."

