Image caption Firefighters were called to the blaze on Deans Road in Wolverhampton

A house fire which led to the deaths of two people is being treated as accidental, a fire service said.

A man and a woman, who have not yet been named, were killed in the "severe" blaze on Deans Road in Wolverhampton at about 03:00 BST on Sunday.

Another man was rescued from the house and was treated for smoke inhalation.

West Midlands Fire Service said it was a "tragic fire" and investigators are treating it as "accidental". Inquests will be held in due course, it added.

Neighbours told the BBC they were "devastated" for the family and the community was in shock.

The Black Country Coroner is yet to set a date for the inquests.

