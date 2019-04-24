Image copyright Google Image caption The 18-year-olds were robbed and then stabbed at Big Shot Snooker Club, Highfield Road, Alum Rock, Birmingham

Two teenagers have been stabbed in a robbery at a Birmingham snooker club.

The 18-year-olds were involved in a dispute before the attack at Big Shot Snooker Club, in Highfield Road, Alum Rock, at 21:15 BST on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

They were treated by paramedics and taken to hospital, though their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, officers added.

CCTV has been recovered and police are appealing for information.

Det Sgt Tom Lyons, from the force's CID, said: "We are currently working to establish the full circumstances of what happened last night.

"We believe there was a dispute and the two men were stabbed after being robbed of cash and personal belongings."

