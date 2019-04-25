Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mr Caldicott "was a truly wonderful father and grandfather", the family said

A pedestrian injured in a hit-and-run collision in Birmingham has died.

Trevor 'Gordon' Caldicott, 81, was struck by a blue VW Passat in Washwood Heath Road, Ward End, just before 21:20 BST on Saturday and died on Tuesday.

Appealing for the driver to contact them, police said Mr Caldicott's family had released a "graphic image" of him in hospital "so you fully understand what they are going through".

The victim, from Hodge Hill, was "so full of life", the family said.

They stated Mr Caldicott, who was taken to hospital with head injuries, "was a truly wonderful father and grandfather".

In a statement released by police, the family said: "We cannot come to terms with what has taken place and are in a state of shock.

"We are desperately appealing to the driver of the VW Passat to do the right thing and come forward."

Officers were still asking anyone who saw the vehicle in the lead up to the crash to get in touch, the West Midlands force said.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Trevor 'Gordon' Caldicott's family had released a "graphic image" of him in hospital to try to trace the driver involved

Sgt Alan Wood, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said he would urge the driver "to think about the consequences of this collision".

He added: "Do the right thing, come and speak to us and give your version of events.

"Likewise I would appeal to any other occupants within the car to come forward and tell us exactly what happened and who was driving the car."

The family said they would appreciate "privacy and space" to grieve for their loss.

