Image copyright Facebook Image caption Jordan Moazami has been named locally as the victim of the attack on Wednesday

An 18-year-old man who was stabbed to death in the street has been remembered as "an excellent young man" and role model by his former football club.

Jordan Moazami, from Quinton, Birmingham, was stabbed in Tennal Road in Harborne on Wednesday.

Police were given more time to quiz a 19-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Mr Moazami is the eighth person to be killed in a stabbing in the West Midlands force area in 2019.

Image copyright Snapper SK Image caption Jordan Moazami was confirmed dead in Tennal Road, Harborne

Lincoln Moses, who managed Mr Moazami's former youth football club in Perry Barr, Continental Star FC, said he was "an intelligent lad - a lot of people respected and liked him".

"He has steered a lot of kids along the right road," he said. "He was a mentor."

The 18-year-old was confirmed dead at the scene at about 19:15 BST on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police force said extra patrols were being carried out in the area.

Insp Lee Trinder said he understood the "tragic killing" had caused concern in Harborne and the wider Birmingham area, but hoped extra uniformed officers would offer people reassurance.

Image copyright Snapper SK Image caption A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody

A shopkeeper on Blandford Road, Quinton, said Mr Moazami would occasionally work there and said he was "one of the good ones".

The man, who did not wish to be named, said Mr Moazami "didn't deserve it".

"He grew up around here and young people sort of looked up to him," he said.

Birmingham will host the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Knife Crime later, with MPs, police and victims' families meeting to discuss how to tackle the issue.

Knife crime in the West Midlands force area increased almost 17% in the year to December 2018.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.