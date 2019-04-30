Image copyright Anthony Nolan Image caption Sam Williams said the stem cell transplant "saved his life"

A blood cancer sufferer said a stem cell transplant "genuinely saved" his life.

Sam Williams, from Walsall, was three when doctors found his bone marrow did not produce enough blood cells.

But his disorder deteriorated as an adult and he was diagnosed with rare blood cancer myelodysplastic syndrome.

The 23-year-old says he has been cured, thanks to the transplant, and has praised the nurses who supported him during his treatment.

Mr Williams, an archivist, had aplastic anaemia throughout his life, but discovered it had severely deteriorated when he was 21.

"A stem cell transplant had always been 'on the cards' since my initial diagnosis at age three, but with many years of relatively stable health I never expected that I would ever actually come to need one," he said.

Although a donor could not be found within his family, a stem cell match was found for Mr Williams within six weeks and he had the transplant about a year ago.

"I genuinely feel that the transplant has saved my life," he said.

Although it was successful, Mr Williams has suffered side effects and an adverse reaction to the stem cell infusion.

"It is a long recovery but it has been life changing in a good way," he said.

"I now view my life completely differently and actively make an effort to make the most of everything that I can do to enjoy myself and live a normal life, even in spite of the difficulties."

He has also praised the clinical nurse specialist unit - trained and supported by blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan - which cared for him, saying it provided reassurance and a "listening ear".

