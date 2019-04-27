Woman hit by car in Aston dies in hospital
- 27 April 2019
A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Birmingham.
The 74-year-old was struck by a black BMW as she tried to cross the road in Park Lane, Aston, at about 16:00 BST on Friday, West Midlands Police said.
The victim, from Handsworth, died later in hospital. The driver remained at the scene and is assisting police.
PC Mark Crozier appealed for witnesses and added "our thoughts are with her family at this terribly traumatic time".