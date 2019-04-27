Image copyright Google maps Image caption Five fire engines were sent to the tower block and the fire was contained in the one flat

Four people have been taken to hospital after a fire on the fourth floor of a Birmingham tower block.

Up to 15 adults and 12 children were evacuated from Wells Tower in Ladywood after the blaze broke out in a flat at about 11:40 BST, fire crews said.

The four were were treated for the effects of breathing in smoke.

It is believed the fire was started by smoking materials, like a discarded cigarette, a spokesperson for the West Midlands fire service added.

Crews from five fire engines were sent to the scene to put out the blaze which was contained in the one flat.