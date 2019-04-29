Image copyright Highways England Image caption A serious crash has blocked traffic in both directions on the M6

A serious crash on the M6 has led to all lanes being closed in both directions between junctions 8 and 9.

Highways England said there were delays of at least an hour on the southbound carriageway and about 30 minutes northbound.

Ambulance services are at the scene between the junctions for Birmingham and Wednesbury.

All lanes are blocked, Highways England said, causing several miles of traffic and advised drivers to avoid the area.

A spokesperson said the agency was "working hard to restore normal conditions as soon as possible".

The crash happened at about 12:20 BST and has caused disruption stretching to junction 7 on the northbound carriageway.

Highways England thanked drivers for their patience and has published diversion routes on its website.

