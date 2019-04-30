Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption A post-mortem examination found Remal Hunt died from a gunshot wound to the chest

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 28-year-old father who was shot in a Birmingham street.

Remal Hunt died at the scene on Church Road in Erdington on 18 April after being shot in the chest.

Police arrested the 24-year-old suspect at Manchester Airport on Monday and have brought him to the West Midlands for questioning.

Detectives believe Mr Hunt was directly targeted in the attack which happened at about midday.

The West Midlands force previously revealed it had examined two black VW Golf cars as part of its investigation.

It is thought Mr Hunt was travelling in one of the cars and the suspect in the other at the time of the attack.

Mr Hunt was remembered by his family as a "very much-loved son, brother and father".

