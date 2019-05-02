Image copyright Google Image caption Police are investigating the death in Rydal Way, Hall Green,

Police are probing the "suspicious" death of a woman in her 80s who was found dead in a house.

The body of the elderly woman, who has not been identified, was found at Rydal Way in Hall Green, Birmingham, at 20:30 BST on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police said "the death is currently being treated as suspicious and an investigation is under way".

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. No arrests have been made.

