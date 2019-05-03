Image caption A Conservative victory in Walsall marks the first majority rule in the borough since 2011

The Conservatives have won a majority in Walsall Council, which has been under no overall control for eight years.

With a third of council seats up for election, the Tories gained two from Labour, securing 32 to Labour's 26.

The council had been running as a minority Conservative administration, but now has a majority of four.

Elsewhere in the Black Country, Labour maintained control of Sandwell and Wolverhampton councils.

Like Walsall, a third of seats were contested in Wolverhampton and Sandwell councils.

Image caption Votes are being counted in Sandwell, where Labour held 70 out of 72 seats

Labour holds 50 of Wolverhampton's 60 seats, losing one ward - Bushbury North - to the Conservatives, who hold the remaining 10.

In Sandwell, Labour, which went into the polls with a strong majority of 70 out of 72 councillors, knew it had retained control before all wards had returned results.

Votes are also being counted for Dudley, which like Walsall was also on a knife edge with Labour holding control by a majority of one, with 36 seats to the Conservatives' 35.

