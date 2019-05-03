Birmingham & Black Country

Man charged over gym car park shooting in Walsall Wood

  • 3 May 2019
Better Gym, in Lichfield Road, Walsall Wood Image copyright Google
Image caption A man was shot outside Better Gym in Walsall Wood

A man has been charged over a shooting in a gym car park.

The victim, 45, suffered serious gunshot injuries outside Better Gym, in Lichfield Road, Walsall Wood, at about 20:00 GMT on 10 February.

He raised the alarm and was treated in hospital.

Jake Hurst, 31, from Castlehill Road, Walsall, has been charged with wounding and possession of a firearm and is due to appear at Walsall Magistrates' Court.

