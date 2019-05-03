Image copyright Googel maps Image caption The campus will be sold by BMet after its closure

Stourbridge College is to close this summer and be sold despite "performing well" since it was taken over in 2013.

Almost 1,000 students will transfer to Dudley and Halesowen colleges from September, Birmingham Metropolitan College (BMet) said.

It follows an eight-week review, a decision University and College Union said "made little financial sense".

The union said it was calling for further consultation and a commitment to no compulsory redundancies.

But Cliff Hall, BMet Principal and CEO, said the decision "has not been taken lightly".

"Stourbridge College is performing really well and offers fantastic post 16 vocational options for students," he said.

"However, the proposals submitted by Dudley College of Technology and Halesowen College were compelling and the BMet board of governors has concluded that this change is in the best interests of our learners both in the Black Country and Birmingham."

The college website, which on Friday was still advertising an open day for new students in June, says it offers a broad range of vocational courses and apprenticeships.

Teresa Corr, from University and College Union, described the move as "deeply damaging".

"There has been a total lack of meaningful consultation with the hundreds of staff and students that will be affected, many of whom will be forced to travel to other colleges," she said.

"The plans make no financial sense as the millions of pounds recently spent on refurbishing the Hagley Road campus will now go to waste."

The Stourbridge premises on Hagley Road will be put up for sale, BMet said.

Discussions are under way with Dudley and Halesowen colleges around arrangements for the students who currently use the Stourbridge campus.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.