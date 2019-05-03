Image copyright @SnapperSK Image caption Bull Street was cordoned off as inquiries took place

A woman thought to be the victim of a bag snatch attack is fighting for her life in hospital, police say.

The 20-year-old was found collapsed in Bull Street, Birmingham, on Wednesday evening having suffered serious head injuries.

Her condition on Friday was described as critical.

"This young woman is fighting for her life and we want to speak to anyone who has the slightest bit of information that could help us," police said.

"We are reviewing CCTV in the area, but also need to hear from any witnesses before or after the woman was found to determine exactly what has happened," Insp Vanessa Eyles said.

Image caption CCTV footage from the area is being checked

