The manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers has been granted an honour by the city's university at the club's final home game of the season.

Nuno Espirito Santo was made an honorary doctor of sport by the University of Wolverhampton before Saturday's match against Fulham.

It said it was in recognition of the team's recent success, and his contribution to the region.

He said he was "humbled" to collect the honorary degree at Molineux.

Promotion to the Premier League last season, under Espirito Santo, meant Wolves reached the top flight for the first time since being relegated in 2012.

And Saturday was a double celebration for the football manager as his side went on to win the fixture 1-0.

The university's vice-chancellor, Prof Geoff Layer, said: "In two years, Nuno has transformed Wolves - his first season at Molineux was a triumph as he led the club to promotion and the Championship title - and now we have seen a successful start to life in the Premier League and a Wembley FA Cup semi-final.

"Our honorary graduates provide inspiration to our students and we are delighted to recognise a leader who has brought pride and recognition to our city on an international scale."

The Portuguese, 45, who received the doctorate amid cheers from the crowd, said it was a "great honour and a privilege".

"From the moment I arrived in Wolverhampton nearly two years ago, I have been made to feel truly welcome by the people of this city, and I am pleased that I have been able to give something back to them," he said.

During an 18-year playing career as a goalkeeper, Espirito Santo represented clubs including Deportivo La Coruna, Porto, and Dynamo Moscow.

As a manager, he has led Valencia and Porto.

