Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption One of the officers suffered a broken nose after the attack on Kingsleigh Road in Handsworth, Birmingham

Two police officers were attacked while investigating reports of criminal damage in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said one officer suffered a broken nose and was taken to hospital after the attack on Kingsleigh Road in Handsworth at about 17:50 BST on Thursday.

Kadeer Hussain, 37, of Upper Grosvenor Road, Handsworth, was charged with assault and wounding.

He was due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Saturday.

