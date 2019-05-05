Image copyright West Midlands Police Traffic Image caption Three teenagers remain in police custody following the police pursuit which ended in Chinn Brook Recreation Ground

Dramatic pictures show the moment a car ended up in a river following a police pursuit.

A suspected stolen Audi was spotted by an unmarked police car in Solihull around 11:00 BST on Saturday, West Midlands Police said.

After a 10 minute pursuit, the Audi was seen to plunge into a small river in Chinn Brook Recreation Ground, Billesley, Birmingham.

Three teenagers were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Police said the youths, aged 18, 17 and 16, remain in custody on Sunday.

Aerial footage, shared by the force's traffic unit on Twitter, show the blue police vehicle swerve in a bid to avoid ending up in the water itself.

