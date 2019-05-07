Image copyright Google Image caption A 16-year-old boy is in a serious condition after he suffering a gunshot wound to the head

A 16-year-old boy has been shot in the head in Wolverhampton.

The teenager is in a serious condition in hospital following the shooting in Graiseley Street in the Pennfields just before 20:00 BST on Monday.

Two boys, aged 15 and 17, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. A 20-year-old man has also been held on suspicion of assault.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Insp Ade George, from West Midlands Police, said: "I am appealing directly to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to contact us if they have not already done so.

"No matter how insignificant you feel the information may be, it could really help with our investigation as we continue to follow forensic and CCTV inquiries."

