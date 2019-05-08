Image copyright @SnapperSK Image caption Bull Street was cordoned off as inquiries took place following the incident on 1 May

A woman has appeared in court charged with wounding in connection with an attack that left another woman fighting for her life.

The 20-year-old victim suffered a serious head injury in Bull Street, Birmingham city centre, on 1 May.

She remains in a "critical condition" in hospital, West Midlands Police said.

Savannah Ward, 22, of no fixed address, has appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court and was remanded into custody.

Ms Ward was arrested by officers on 5 May and appeared in court the following day. She is due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 6 June.

Image copyright @SnapperSK Image caption CCTV footage from the area was checked after the attack

A 19-year-old woman, who was also arrested in connection with the incident, has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Insp Vanessa Eyles from force CID, said: "Although somebody has been charged, I am still really keen to speak to anyone who has any information or witnessed the disorder last Wednesday evening to get in touch."

