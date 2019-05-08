Image copyright @MatDanks666 Image caption Vittoria Street has been closed for emergency services to investigate the site

A wall has collapsed in a building in Birmingham, with one person seriously injured.

The wall in Vittoria Street in the Jewellery Quarter came down just before 18:00 BST.

Another person was taken to hospital with minor injuries and one person was discharged at the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

It is thought the wall collapsed inside a former factory where builders had been working.

Image caption Members of the public were asked to avoid the area

West Midlands Fire Service was also at the site following the collapse and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

Vittoria Street has been closed for the emergency services to investigate the site.

BBC Midlands Today reporter Giles Latcham said the emergency response was being scaled back.

He said he had been told the collapse happened in an old factory called The Unity Works where a building project was under way.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.