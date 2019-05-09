Image copyright @MatDanks666 Image caption Vittoria Street was closed for emergency services to investigate the site

A 49-year-old construction worker was killed when a wall collapsed at a former munitions factory in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter.

The wall inside the Grade II listed Unity Works in Vittoria Street came down just before 18:00 BST on Wednesday.

The man, from London, was trapped beneath a "significant amount of rubble", West Midlands Police said.

A second man was taken to hospital and a third was treated at the scene.

The property was being renovated.

Other parts of the building have been potentially destabilised by the collapse, police said.

Force incident manager Ch Insp Dave Keen, said: "Attempts were made by paramedics to resuscitate the man, but there was nothing that could be done to save him.

"We have made contact with his family and they are being supported by police officers.

"This was a significant wall collapse which has potentially destabilised other parts of the building and structural surveys will be carried out in due course."

The road has since re-opened.

Image caption Members of the public were asked to avoid the area

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

The 1866 factory supplied troops during World War One and produced more than one million rifles, Birmingham Conservation Trust said.

