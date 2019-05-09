Image copyright Google Image caption The girls were approached as they walked home along Station Road in Acocks Green, Birmingham

Two masked men who grabbed two girls walking home from school are being sought by police.

The two 14-year-olds were approached on 3 May by the pair, who police said tried to "drag them away".

They were walking home on Station Road in Acocks Green, Birmingham, at about 18:15 BST when they saw a white van "being driven suspiciously".

West Midlands Police said the suspects appeared shortly after but fled when a passerby came to the girls' aid.

Det Insp Jonathan Kiteley said it was "a disturbing incident" and officers were trying to trace the van and the two men, who are believed to have fled in the direction of Warwick Road.

He also advised children and parents to "remain vigilant" and said there would be an increased police presence in the area to reassure the local community.

The incident is being treated as an attempted abduction and police have appealed for any witnesses, particularly the passerby who helped the victims, to come forward.

