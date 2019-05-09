Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Danny Cooper (left) and Ashley Wilson (right) were jailed at Wolverhampton Crown Court

A man who stabbed a father-of-four to death has been jailed for life for murder.

Danny Cooper attacked Richard Helm, 37, at a house in Wolverhampton in October.

Cooper, 31, of Shard End, Birmingham, was convicted of murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court. He will serve a minimum of 23 years.

His co-accused, 27-year-old Ashley Wilson, of Solihull, was jailed for eight years after being found guilty of manslaughter.

Mr Helm was pronounced dead at the scene on Raven Crescent in Ashmore Park at about 05:15 GMT on 12 October.

West Midlands Police said Cooper had got involved in a dispute "that had nothing to do with him" and before the murder had been drinking and thrown bricks through Mr Helm's sister's window.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Richard Helm's mother said her life was "unbearable" after his death

Det Insp Jim Colclough said: "Cooper was in a rage and assaulted Ms Helm and another woman for no apparent reason.

"On receipt of this news Mr Helm has chosen to seek out those who were responsible, and this ultimately led to his shocking murder."

Mr Helm's mother said her life was "unbearable" but she was "very proud of my son".

His partner, Claire, said she and their four children "miss him so very much".

Other charges against Cooper and Wilson, including criminal damage, assault and arson, were dropped.

