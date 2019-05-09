Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Dante Mullings died at the scene after being shot in Birmingham

A 23-year-old man killed in what witnesses described as a "drive-by shooting" has been identified.

Dante Mullings died at the scene after being shot in St Vincent Street West in the Ladywood area of Birmingham at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday.

His family described him as the "epitome of kind, caring and thoughtful".

Two other men, aged 19 and 20, were also hurt. The 19-year-old remains in hospital but the other was discharged.

No arrests have yet been made.

Image caption Shots were fired in St Vincent Street West in the Ladywood area on Tuesday

West Midlands Police detectives believe Mr Mullings and the two other victims were in a silver Vauxhall Corsa when they were shot at from an oncoming car.

They managed to exit the car, police said, but Mr Mullings collapsed a short distance away.

A post-mortem examination found he died from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses said they saw three men in balaclavas firing at the victims from a car.

Police said they were still trying to establish the circumstances of the attack urged witnesses to come forward.

Mr Mullings' family said they were "broken beyond belief", adding he would be "terribly missed".

"Not only is murder is a huge loss to our family but also a considerable loss to the community," their statement said.

