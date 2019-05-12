Image copyright Helen van Heyningen Image caption Penny was bred for show-jumping

A mare and her newborn foal have died after road closures for a city's bicycle ride meant a vet could not reach them, their owner has said.

Helen van Heyningen said her horse Penny went into labour at about 09:30 BST on Sunday and died an hour later.

She said a security steward for the Vélo Birmingham & Midlands bike ride refused to let the vet access her farm in Norton Green Lane, Knowle.

The BBC has approached Vélo organisers for comment.

'So awful'

Mrs van Heyningen called the vet after the foal's back legs got stuck during the birth, but she said the vet was stopped from accessing the road because it had been closed for cyclists.

"We threatened to block the road with our horsebox because the mare was bleeding to death," she said. "I've never seen anything so awful in all my life."

Mrs van Heyningen said she was "devastated" and "appalled that they could let an animal suffer like that".

Penny was 21 years old and was used to breed horses for show-jumping.

'Our livelihood'

She was "part of the family", Mrs van Heyningen said, but she was also "not your average horse" - her offspring sell for up to £60,000.

"This is our livelihood," she said.

The 100-mile bike ride across the West Midlands has been criticised for its road closures.

This year, residents in Birmingham said they felt "trapped" as main routes were closed to traffic, and the previous event in 2017 saw nails thrown over roads amid complaints about the closures.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.