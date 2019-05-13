Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bosses at the Premier League club deny a copyright claim over the origins of its badge

A graphic designer who created a wolf head motif for a Wolverhampton Wanderers shirt said it was "impossible" he copied a school design from the 1960s.

Peter Davies claims he drew the logo at school nearly 60 years ago and entered it in a competition.

The 71-year-old, who is from Wolverhampton, has made a copyright complaint against the club.

The club disputes his claim, which is being considered by a High Court judge.

Wolves bosses said the 1979 logo was created by Ian Jackson before being "revamped" 13 years later in 2002 by another designer, Jonathan Russell.

"It is impossible for me to have seen anything," Mr Jackson told Mr Justice Nugee.

The club said there was no reason why either designer would have copied Mr Davies' design, which he said he created to demonstrate an understanding of Blaise Pascal's Hexagrammum Mysticum Theorem.

He said he later entered the drawing in a competition run by an art gallery in Wolverhampton before he recognised the motif on the Premier League club football shirts in 1979.

Mr Davies, who lives in Stourport, Worcestershire, argues his design "must have" been copied.

He said he wrote to the club in 1979 complaining about the use of his design but received no response and did not pursue the matter at that time.

The trial is expected to end later this week, with Mr Justice Nugee delivering a ruling later this year.

