Image copyright PA Image caption Oritse Williams has denied raping the woman after a concert in December 2016

A woman has told a court she lay "like a dead body" during an alleged rape by a former pop star because she wanted it to stop.

Ex-JLS singer Oritse Williams "jumped on" the woman after a concert in Wolverhampton in December 2016, a court heard.

Co-defendant, Jamien Nagadhana, 32, from Hounslow, London, denied assault by penetration.

Mr Williams, 32 from Croydon, south London, has pleaded not guilty to rape.

Prosecutors at Wolverhampton Crown Court said the woman and her two friends met the pair at a nightclub after the solo gig.

Opening the crown's case, Miranda Moore QC said after one of the women "blacked out" and had to be put in a taxi home, the alleged rape victim and her other friend went back to the hotel with Mr Williams and his tour manager, Mr Nagadhana.

Describing how the woman had later returned without her friend to look for her mobile, Ms Moore said: "Once she was back in the room - she had to knock on the door - Mr Williams effectively jumped on her.

"He picked her up and pushed her down on the double bed. She had already made it clear that she didn't want to have sex with him.

"All she thought was 'I don't want this to happen'."

'Felt worthless'

In a police interview, Mr Williams said the woman, who cannot be identified, and her friend had wanted to go back to the hotel and had instigated sexual activity.

The jury heard he told police: "I'm the artist. I think both of them, they both kind of wanted to be involved with me in some degree."

The woman claims Mr Nagadhana sexually assaulted her during the alleged rape.

But Ms Moore said Mr Williams had told police Mr Nagadhana was asleep and "had nothing to do with it".

In a video interview with police, which was played to the jury, the complainant said she had been swearing and telling Williams to stop during the alleged attack.

At one point, she said she had "laid down like a dead body" because she just wanted it to stop.

She said: "I was quite scared. I felt more pathetic, if that makes sense. I felt just worthless."

The trial continues.

