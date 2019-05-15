Image copyright PA Image caption Oritse Williams has denied raping the woman after a concert in December 2016

A woman who claims she was raped by ex-JLS star Oritse Williams has denied going to his hotel room and asking him to have sex.

The singer, 32, denies raping the woman after a concert in Wolverhampton in December 2016.

Giving evidence, the victim said she had "bits and pieces" memory of the night after drinking.

The former boy band member is standing trial alongside his tour manager Jamien Nagadhana, 32.

Nagadhana, of Hounslow, west London, denies charges of sexual assault and assault by penetration.

Prosecutors allege Williams, of Croydon, south London, "jumped on the woman" when she went to look for her phone.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court, Mark Cotter QC, representing Williams, asked the woman whether she could order her memories from the night.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: "It's not impossible, I could give it a good guess. The memories I do have, I know took place."

She said she remembered kissing a female friend in the nightclub and her friend "grinding" on Williams' lap, but had no memory of sitting on his lap herself before they travelled in a taxi to his hotel.

The complainant told jurors she returned to the singer's room to find her phone and not because she wanted to have sex with him.

She also rejected claims from Mr Cotter that it was a consensual encounter that ended when he was "unable to perform" sexually.

The court heard her friend asked somebody to get help, leading to police attending the hotel.

The trial continues.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.