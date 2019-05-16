Image copyright SnapperSK Image caption The victim was attacked at a street junction at about 23:00 BST on Wednesday

A man is being treated in hospital after being shot twice in Birmingham.

Police said the 21-year-old had been attacked in the Alum Rock area of the city just before 23:00 BST on Wednesday.

He was found at the junction of Belchers Lane and Cotterills Lane. This has been closed, along with nearby Alum Rock Road, for investigations.

The victim was taken to hospital, but police do not believe his injuries are life-threatening or life changing.

Image copyright SnapperSK Image caption Roads in the area have been closed while police investigate the shooting

The West Midlands force said the man had suffered two wounds, with injuries to his back and arm.

Insp Jon Kiteley said detectives were "in the early stages of this investigation" and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in a "drive-by shooting" in Birmingham on 9 May. No-one has yet been arrested in connection with the killing.

